147 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 147 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 9475, with 2 new reported deaths total reached to 102 confirmed deaths.

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 9475 with addition of 147 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 5723.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 102, with 2 new reported deaths, while 71 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 9475 cases, 9327 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 7349 from Quetta, 287 from Jaffarabad, 173 from Mastung, 165 from Chagai, 151 from Khuzdar, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 144 from Pishin, 122 from Lasbela,111 from Loralai, 86 from Killa Saifullah, 78 from Dera Bugti, 71 from Kech, 72 Sibi, 55 from Sohbatpur, 48 from Kalat, 46 from Nushki, 44 Zhob, 34 Jhal Magsi, 32 Panjgur, 20 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar. 12 from Barkhan and 11 Ziarat.

At present, 3650 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 178 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 38 percent of total patients have recovered.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 230 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 1642 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 428 in Taftan, 428 in Jaffarabad and 270 in Lasbela, 80 in KillaSaifullah, 127 Sohbatpur and 125 in Kech.

