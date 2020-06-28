145 cases of Covid-19 reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 145 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 10376, with 2 new reported deaths, total reached to 116 confirmed deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the daily situation report of the Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 10376 with addition of 145 new confirmed cases yesterday. 98% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in the province are 6321.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 116, with 2 new reported deaths, while 78 additional symptomatic deaths have been reported as well.

Out of 10376 cases, 10228 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 7912 from Quetta, 317 from Jaffarabad, 204 from Mastung, 182 from Chagai, 175 from Khuzdar, 148 from Lasbela, 147 from Killa Abdullah, 145 from Pishin, 120 from Loralai, 74 from Kech, 96 from Sibi, 88 from Killa Saifullah, 114 from Dera Bugti, 55 from Sohbatpur, 53 from Nushki, 51 from Kalat, 47 from Zhob, 34 Jhal Magsi, 32 Panjgur, 20 Nasirabad , 18 Harnai, 13 Gwadar. 12 from Barkhan and 14 Ziarat.

At present, 3,939 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 129 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. 37 percent of total patients have recovered.

The District Rapid Response Team – Quetta (RRT) screened 838 individuals and took 333 Samples of Suspect for further lab diagnosis.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, the Health department still awaits results of 90 cases as well.

Presently five labs facilities in Balochistan are existing and functional for Covid-19 testing, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Quetta.

In Balochistan 786 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of the province, including 402 in Jaffarabad and 283 in Lasbela, 47 in Barkhan, 27 in Chagai.

