121 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan records Covid-19 cases, as 121 new cases takes the total to 4514, with 49 officials deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 4514 with addition of 121 new confirmed case yesterday. 96% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 49.

Out of 4514 cases, 4357 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 3722 from Quetta, 134 from Killa Abdullah, 132 from Pishin, 59 from Killa Saifullah.

At present, 1507 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 36 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice. The toral recovered patients are 34 percent.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 430 cases as well.

In Balochistan 913 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 72 in Taftan, 355 in Pishin, 28 in Killa Abdullah, 179 in Lasbela and 102 in Killa Saifullah.

Like this: Like Loading...