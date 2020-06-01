1.7mn people would’ve been unemployed if lockdown was extended in Balochistan
Published on – June 18, 2020 – 6:22 pm
Had the Balochistan government extended the lockdown by another month, about 1.7 million people would have ended up unemployed, spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani told the media.
He said that the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis on Balochistan had been remarkable.
