Zia Langove asks public, shopkeepers to strictly follow SOPs

QUETTA: Home Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that people have to follow SOPs to avoid spread of Covid-19. Unfortunately during smart lockdown, neither shopkeeper, nor the public is following the SOPs.

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“District Administration and Police must ensure the implementation of SOPs, people must not force government to harden the locked-down,” Zia Langove said while addressing a high level meeting in Quetta on Monday.

He said that Eid will be celebrated with simplicity, entertainment points will remain shut, while more strict action will be taken to control the spread of coronavirus.

Mir Zia Langove chaired a high level meeting in Sikandar Jamali Auditorium, on law and order situation.

Headquarters Southern Command, Additional Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Joint Director Intelligence, Commissioner Quetta, Additional IGs Police, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Home Minister Mir Ziaullah said that SOPs during smart lockdown is not being implemented. Police must ensure that people are wearing masks, by helping administration city that SOPs are being followed.

“Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with simplicity, entertainment activities will be prohibited, as directions have been issued for implementation,” he said.

He said in the meeting with CM, reopening of intercity transportation will be suggested. Extension of lockdown will be discussed, while provision of additional time will be suggested as well.

The proposal meeting will be made aware of farming on the decisions of the proposal.

