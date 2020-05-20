Zehri for expending health sector’s uplift

QUETTA: Chief Officer Planning, Health Department of Balochistan Abdul Rasool Zehri said that construction and development in the health sector is being expanded and efforts are being made to develop the health sector in remote places of the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“New wards are being established in Khuzdar Hospital, at a cost of Rs. 60 million. On which construction work is in the final stages. The remaining amount allocated for this project will also be released soon,” he said while inspecting the new project costing Rs. 60 million in Khuzdar yesterday.

Local Government Khuzdar Administrator Mir Abdul Razzaq Zehri, Dr. Naseer Ahmad Akhund, Paramedical Staff Association Khuzdar Muhammad Ismail Zehri were also present on the occasion.Mir Abdul Razzaq Zehri, Administrator Local Government, Khuzdar, said that the new building is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 6 crore in Teaching Hospital Khuzdar would be used as a nursing hospital in future.

“Funds for the project will be released soon to complete the project,” Abdul Rasool Zehri said.

“It is imperative to develop the health sector in Khuzdar and build more buildings, so that people in hospitals can get more facilities in terms of medical treatment,” Chief Officer Planning, Health Department, Balochistan, Abdul Razari said.

He added that efforts are being made to complete the project under construction at Khuzdar Teaching Hospital as per the criteria and merit and its construction would be completed soon.

“As per the vision of provincial government, steps are being taken to provide maximum facilities to the people and in the next budget special importance is being given to the health sector so that the people of urban and rural areas get health facilities,” he said.

