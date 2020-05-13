Zainab market sealed over SOPs violation in Karachi

The district administration Karachi has sealed Karachi’s Zainab Market for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial authorities in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The district administration Karachi has sealed Karachi’s Zainab Market for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial authorities in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said the markets were allowed to open under SOPs, adding that most of the shops and markets were crowded.

He said that many markets which are famous for Eid sale especially in the Saddar area were very crowded and there was a procession situation which is deplorable.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said the markets were allowed to open under SOPs, adding that most of the shops and markets were crowded.

He said that many markets which are famous for Eid sale especially in the Saddar area were very crowded and there was a procession situation which is deplorable.

Murad Ali Shah said that if the social distance and SOPs are not met by the trader, then the markets where SOPs are being violated would be sealed. He said that the shopkeepers of Zainab Market have violated SOPs by not wearing gloves and masks.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh government changed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for market timings after easing coronavirus lockdown.

An amended notification released by the Sindh home department stated that markets could be opened between morning 6:00 am to 4:00 pm evening under the SOPs. The latest order reduced the timing of business activities for one hour.

It read that businesses will be continued for four days in a week and citizens have been advised not to come out of their homes unnecessarily from 5:00 pm to morning 6:00 am.

Like this: Like Loading...