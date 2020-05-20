Young man killed

QUETTA: A Young man was killed, while three family members including a woman were injured in a gun attack in Balochistan`s district Panjgur the other day. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As per Levies sources, the incident was reported from remote Suhaaki area of Balgatar town located between Panjgur and Turbat districts, where Soon after the Iftar the other day [Tuesday], unknown armed men barged into a house and opened indiscriminate fire there.

As result of firing, a young man identified as Zarif Pulan Dawodi Baloch was died on the spot, while three other family members including a woman suffered serious injuries.

The unknown attackers were managed to escape from the site soon after the incident, while after receiving information about the incident, the Levies along with rescuers rushed the site and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.

Later the body was handed over to heirs after medico legal formalities, while the Levies has lodged the case and started further investigation.

