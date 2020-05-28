Youm e Takbber has significant importance

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, Youm e Takbeer has significant importance in Pakistan’s history when the country emerged as an atomic power. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“On May 28th, 1998 Pakistan has successfully tested its atomic missiles in Chaghi Balochistan and surfaced as an atomic power in the world which enhance our defense capabilities.” Zia Langove said in a statement on Youm e Takbeer.

“By testing atomic missiles Pakistan had given a clear message to its enemies that no one should consider our country was week and we have end all ambiguities of enemies on May 1998.”

Sharing views on recent China-India border clash the Minister said, India has been assuming of being superior in the entire region hence the war-mongering Indian government would risk peace in the our region,

“The Indian force deliberately provoking border clash with China in order to divert international community’s attention from brutalities against Muslims in Kashmir and within India.” Zia Langove said added but international community full aware of vicious actions of fascists Indian Prime Minister and BJP.

The Minister further said, Pakistan has shared evidences of Indian involvement in funding terrorists’ organizations in Balochistan, “Our peace gestures shouldn’t be considers as our weakness because we are an atomic power nation that could avert any threats against Pakistan.” He added.

Like this: Like Loading...