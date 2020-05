Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the world is hailing the Corona Relief Tiger Force established by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the assistance of the masses. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a tweet on Monday, he said the youth are helping and facilitating the people in the fight against Coronavirus.

The information minister said these volunteers are pride of the nation.

