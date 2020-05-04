While the World Economic Forum has recognized Pakistan’s efforts in fighting the impacts of climate change through its Plantation Drive, the Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Balochistan Assembly Akhtar Hussain Langove took exceptions to the so-called development works being carried out in Quetta by the authorities concerned. Speaking to media he said that the District Administration had rooted out several valuable trees planted by road sides and instead had turned the city in a tough-tile zone. He also said that the wastage of public money was so ruthless that already constructed roads were broken and again reconstructed to gobble up public money without being noticed. He decried demolition of trees and green belts in the city thathas negative impact over the ecosystem of a city that has a burgeoning population of 2.2 million people and needed trees and green belt areas the most. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It is a dilemma that the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, when executed turn out to be so wasteful projects that theybring no direct positive impact on the quality of life of the people. They rather create more problems than any solution. It is beyond comprehension that how The Planning and Development (P&D) authorities approve of such wasteful projects without scrutinizing their efficacy for the public good. The tough tile schemes bring no tangible improvement in the civic qualities in city whichfaces clusters of problems. This public money can well be spent on such schemes which provide relief to the masses and reduce their stress. The sewerage lines in Quetta city are in pathetic conditions, roads are dilapidated, the waste management system of Metropolitan is only limited to certain elite areas while rest of the city stinks and potable water crisis is looming large with every passing day.It seems that these tough-tile projects are included in the PSDP not for the public good but for the good of few individuals who have a nexus in sharing the public money as booty.

The article 140 of the Constitution of Pakistan clearly underlines obligations of the provincial governments to establish local government systems and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments. However, since the dissolution of local bodies in Balochistan in December 2018, it seems the incumbent provincial government is not interested in making arrangements for local body elections. In absence of a self-local government, the development budget is at the mercy of non-elected government officials who have no roots in the public. While preparing PSDP, they fail to take any input from the masses based on their needs. These officers are even not approachable to the public. Even if the masses convey their proposals, they throw them into dustbins. Hence they propose such projects which have more chances of making money rather than benefitting the masses.

Moreover, while finalizing such schemes, along with failure of honest and merit based planning, a failure of coordination among the departments is also observable. Every year by the end of Winter, the Irrigation and Agricultural Departments carry out plantation campaigns to make city green followed by a ‘tough tile campaign’ by the district administration. Such haphazard and antithetical policies only stink of mala fide intentions on the part of planners. The provincial government should take notice of wastage of public money the sooner the better and make all arrangements on war-footings for conducting local body elections in the province.

