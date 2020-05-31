‘Vote out Donald Trump’: Jimmy Kimmel blasts US president for threatening Americans

American television personality Jimmy Kimmel has become the latest celebrity to blast US President Donald Trump in the wake of the recent surge in racial tensions in the country.

The chat show host opened up on the tragic death of George Floyd after he was seen getting attacked in a video by police officer Derek Chauvin for eight minutes.

President Trump had escalated the violence across the country after he tweeted: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Kimmel pointed his guns towards the president during his show as he spoke about the racist acts becoming rampant in America.

“Unfortunately, this is the loop we get stuck in: It goes from ‘it isn’t right to kill an unarmed man’ to ‘it also isn’t right to loot and set fires and attack the police, too,’” he said

“Last night there were senseless acts of violence that were brought on by a senseless act of violence. And it just keeps going in a loop. So last night, the anger is getting more intense. The police are gone. Fire trucks can’t even get to the area to stop the flames. It’s a very bad situation.”

“And our disgusting excuse for a President, Mr. Tough Guy, Donnie Bone Spurs decides, ‘I know what I’ll do. I’ll make this worse.’ At one o’clock in the morning, instead of trying to make peace, Donald Trump makes a threat. A violent threat,” Kimmel says before reading out loud Trump’s tweet.

“Our President is threatening to order the military to shoot Americans. Specifically black Americans. And then of course today, as he often does when he says something idiotic, he tried to reel that in. He claimed he was saying he didn’t want that to happen. It was a warning, not a warning warning. But a warning. The sad thing about how much he lies is, he isn’t even good at it.”

He went on to note that America’s institutional racism has been happening for years: “I don’t want to make this about Donald Trump. Because this sense of hopelessness and frustration that black people in this country have been experiencing has been brewing for a long time. And not just under Republican presidents. Or even white presidents. This is not on the government. It’s on us.”

“Is this who you want leading us? A President who clearly and intentionally inflames violence in the middle of a riot? To show how tough he is?

“A commander-in-chief who threatens to put members of our military, our national guardsmen and women, in the position of having to shoot a fellow American on sight? I don’t care what you are. Right, left, Republican, Democrat. I can’t imagine that there are many of us who want that.

“Enough is enough. We gotta vote this guy out already. And we need to work on this problem we have. This blatant double standard. Because when you stand in front of the flag, you put your hand on your heart and pledge allegiance ‘with liberty and justice for all.’ We don’t have that for all. I mean I have it. A lot of you have it. But it’s not for all,” he said signing off.