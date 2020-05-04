Voice, from missing to death

Balochistan is famous for its mountain, plain areas, golden deserts, and its 750 KM coastal areas and with the beautiful names of its mountain peaks. However, most of the spectators are in darkness because they are always subjective on their cultivated thinking. A fear of speaking truth has taken the entire population of Balochistan due to the kill and dump policy and abduction of voices of the voiceless people by respective authorities, just because they want shades on their heinous activities. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Balochistan is famous for its mountain, plain areas, golden deserts, and its 750 KM coastal areas and with the beautiful names of its mountain peaks. However, most of the spectators are in darkness because they are always subjective on their cultivated thinking. A fear of speaking truth has taken the entire population of Balochistan due to the kill and dump policy and abduction of voices of the voiceless people by respective authorities, just because they want shades on their heinous activities.

It was my first piece when I discussed it with a colleague of mine to write about Sajjad Hussain when he was missing but within 12 hours the recovered body of Sajjid has changed the whole waiting paradigm into a deep sorrow.

Sajid Hussain was a humble and a great human being, a loving father of two beautiful children and a caring teacher for every Baloch student. His phenomena of teaching was love, love with the Balochistan, love with the poetry of AttaShad and love with the deep ocean of Gwadar and love with the charming mountains of Baloch lands, his love was very strong and it was that love which took his life.

Sajid’s journalistic works as a voice of the oppressed people of Balochistan on missing persons and his using of pen against the drugs mafias became a threat for his life on 2012 and he fled for the gulf countries but within some years he chose an European country for his thrust of knowledge and journalistic activities, he was also doing a job as a professor in Sweden.

On 2 March Sajjad mysterious missing report from an European country become a tragedy for all of us but his sudden death like other Baloch missing persons in Balochistan created a common condition among Balochs whether living in the homeland or abroad.

Critical consciousness is a major crime in this country where questioning on the role of authorities and their incapablity to follow their own constitution is just a fun and a waste piece of paper and Sajjid proven that the article 19 of this country about freedom of speech is just a written component!

According to a report of reporter without borders, Pakistan is in 148 among the 180 countries, its not shocking as for the authorities, they even want to suppress the voice of peripheries more. Unfortunately, electronic media and national print media never give any space to the brutalities on their own citizens but it is shocking that they kept their mouth shut on mysterious murder of Sajid Hussain in Sweden.

