Violation of SOPs will not be tolerated: Zahoor Buledi

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Finance Meer Zahoor Ahmed Buledi has said, Balochistan Government shifted lockdown into smart lockdown following traders' economic woes but government wouldn't tolerate violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set with traders to curb spread of COVID-19.

“In what amount public rushing toward markets and bazaars has increased provincial government’s concerns because traders and customers not maintain social distancing and other safety steps vital against Coronavirus.” Zahoor Bulesi said in a statement on Wednesday.

He further said, we have eased lockdown following Eid ul Fitar and demands being raised by public and traders but now it is public responsibility to react as civilize society because local transmission of Coronavirus in Balochistan has reached on an alarming level,

“Already this pandemic has harmed provincial weak economy but if continue lockdown following public rush in streets then the economy would be plunged with more hardship.” Zahoor Buledi added.

He requested traders and customers to make sure implementation on COVID19 safety precautions or government would take action against violation of SOPs.

