Tests pf two members of the National Assembly, Mehmood Shah and Gul Zafar Khan, came back positive. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Tests pf two members of the National Assembly, Mehmood Shah and Gul Zafar Khan, came back positive.

The MNAas were tested before the assembly session held on Friday. The concerned authorities had made it mandatory for all parliamentarians to be tested for the virus before the assembly session.

An attendant of one of the chambers at the NA, Zafaryab, also tested positive for the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...