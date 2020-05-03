Two more die of coronavirus; 46 new cases emerged in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan records another 46 coronavirus cases in single day, while two more died of coronavirus, taking total number of cases to 1218, with death toll reaching 21. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan gas confirmed 1218 are locally transmitted cases in province.

A 50 years old male positive patient of Covid-19 died, while a previous death verified as coronavirus.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 1218 with addition of 46 new confirmed case yesterday. 87% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1000.

Out of 1218 cases, 1065 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 920 from Quetta, 53 from Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 15 Chagai, 14 Mastung, 9 Killa Abdullah, 8 Sibi, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 6 Ziarat, 2 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar and 2 Harnai.

At present, 197 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 14 more recovered after getting infected from the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 15927 suspects, tests of 10362 people have been conducted, as 1218 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 9144 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 2351 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1091 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 174 in Taftan, 429 in Killa Abdullah, 274 in Pishin, 11 PCSIR Quetta, 28 in Lasbela, 19 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 21 in Ziarat, 19 in Khuzdar, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 12 in Sibi, 2 in Kachi and 60 in Gwadar.

