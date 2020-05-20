Turmoil in Balochistan

In what seems to be a surge of insurgent activities in Balochistan, 7 soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom in different skirmishes with the insurgent in Balochistan. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a press release which detailed the unfortunate incident in two different areas of Balochistan: Peer Ghaib in Bolan and Mand in Makran division. The former is also a famous tourist resort where people from provincial capital and from across Balochistan throng in teeming numbers for picnic. Given the precarious security situation, the Government should immediately close it for visitors. It was perhaps the second engagement of security forces with insurgents within less than a month. In such a previous exchange of fire a former student of Pakistan’s prestigious Quadi-e-Azam university was also killed who had joined in the ranks of an outlaw. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soon after the incident was reported on media, condemnation statements poured in from politician and cabinet members who in unanimity condemned India for its involvement and creation of destabilization in Balochistan. A recent statement of a former Indian major on a TV show also suggested that India wanted to revenge Kashimir in Balochistan and therefore was eager to create disturbance and provide arms and ammunition to the insurgents. Pakistan has repeatedly provided evidences, dossiers and relevant information of Indian involvement in Balochistan to the India as well as to the world.

Given the geo-strategic importance of Balochistan and its economic wealth, the involvement of India or any other international player for achieving their foreign policy objectives on this land cannot be ruled out. It is the duty of our intelligence agencies and security forces to remain on high alert and foil attempts which may aim at exploiting educated youth of Balochistan. Having said this, it must be accepted that the issues of Balochistan are not only foreign induced in their entirety. They are also of political nature in the core and can best be resolved through political wisdom and sagaciousness. The issues and grievances in Balochistan originate from some chronic injustices meted out by the central government since the inception of Pakistan. Even today the major political parties are crying against the violation of human rights and whisking away of the politicians and muffling of political dissent in Balochistan. Of late, a storm was created on the issue of National Finance Commission notification wherein JavedJabbar, a writer from outside Balochistan was appointed. The mistrust was also widened during the last general elections when a political party popped up overnight and swung into power. The mistrust was also deepened when hitherto an unknown personality saw a meteoric rise in his political stature and was elected on the topmost position of Senate of Pakistan. The mistrust widens every time when the educated youth of Balochistan sees Sardars who are less representative of the Balochistan and are hostage of their personal interests, corrupt to the core, being elected to the seats of National and Provincial Assemblies.

If a genuine political will exists regarding resolution of the problems of Balochistan, the issues must also be viewed from a political paradigm along with security paradigm and must be dealt keeping in balance between both. An extreme tilt towards one would not serve the purpose in a digitized world where information is a click away. If US can talk to Taliban after a deadly war of two decades, the political negotiations can also take place in Balochistan as war is no solution to any problem.Peace and political process has answer to all the questions of Balochistan.

