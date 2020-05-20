Tree Tsunami would reduce effects of climate change

QUETTA: District Forest Officer Sibi Khalil-ur-Rehman Khosa has said that the Prime Minister’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program will reduce climate change in the region, People should plant trees in the holy month of Ramadan to earn charity and play their role in making the weather pleasant. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He expressed these views while planting trees in connection with the Prime Minister’s Ten Tree Billion Tsunami Program. He was accompanied by Divisional Conservator of Forests Zahid Rind, Forester Allah Dad Lodhi, Range Forest Officer Azam Khajak and others.

District forest officers said that A tree planting campaign has been launched to combat the scorching heat in Sibi Is indispensable for planting trees, Sibi district is the hottest region in Asia, gets very hot in summer and there is no action other than planting trees to break this extreme heat.

Khalil U Rehman Khosa said that the thousands of trees were being planted in district because current climate change has posed many challenges to mankind, and the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program is the only way we can make climate change possible.

He said that planting trees is the Sunnah of the Prophets while charity is also ongoing. We ask our people to participate in the ongoing charity and provide an atmosphere for future generations, Provide them with a healthy environment so that our future can be healthy and energetic and get rid of environmental pollution.

