Tourism in Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan while chairing a meeting of the Ziarat Valley Development Project has said that promotion of tourism and site seeing can boost the provincial economy and create hundreds of jobs in the province. He was right in saying that the beautiful and unique coastal areas and mountainous regions can best be presented to the world as attractive site-seeing resorts. In this regard, a huge amount has also been approved under Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to the tune of 1 billion while another 2 billion rupees shall be requested from the federal government along with the 250 million rupees allocated by the provincial government to turn Ziarat valley into a modern andsafe tourist resort not only for the people of this province but for the entire world.

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

It may be mentioned here that Ziarat Valley has been declared as a biosphere reserve by United Nation’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) under its the International Coordinating Council of Man and Biosphere (ICCMAB) Programme as biosphere reserve in 2013 which happens to be the second largest juniper tree forest in the world while largest in Pakistan with an area of 110,000 ha. The juniper tree species found in Ziarat are of global significance because of their advanced age and slow growth rate, referred to as living fossils. Some trees are regarded as old as 5000 years of age. Juniper forest ecosystem of Ziarat provides a habitat for endangered wildlife species and supports rich diversity of plant species. Therefore, along with promotion of tourism in the area, cautious must be maintained as no harm is done to the world heritage of these living fossils by visitors. They, rather, must be educated about the importance of these trees and the forest as a whole.

Balochistan is naturally endowed with much beauty and wealth which only needs attention to do wonders in terms of job creation and revenue generation. The land is home to two national parks which include Hingol National Park and the Chiltan National Park and as many as 15 Wildlife Sanctuaries which include Astola or locally known as Haft Talar Island, Hub River, Jiwani Coastal Wetland, and MianiHor among others. If proper attention and modern marketing principles are adopted to publicize these places as safe for spending quality time, they would attract throngs of tourists from all over and would trigger a chain reaction of economic activities.

Currently places like Hanna Jheel and Hanna Urak, and countless picnic points at Bolan which are accessible from the provincial capital and where families can go for some outing lack even the basic facilities such as washrooms, benches, proper security arrangements and shadowy places for sitting and proper eateries. Moreover, many harassment cases take place at these picnic points which deter people to go and spend some quality time with their families. This in turn goes to the disadvantage of the local population who otherwise would earn some revenue from the local tourism. The government must take into consideration all these issues if it really is serious in promoting tourism in Balochistan.

