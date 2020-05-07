Three more polio cases emerge in Balochistan 

Published on – May 8, 2020 – 1:10 am
QUETTA: Three new polio cases have been reported from Balochistan, bringing the number to 10 this year.

New cases of polio virus have been reported from different districts of Balochistan.
According to the health department, the polio virus was confirmed in an 8-month-old girl at Union Council Islamyar in Zhob. Samples of the girl were obtained on April 16 and 17. The child belongs to a family that refuses to be vaccinated against polio
A four-and-a-half-year-old girl of Bahram Khan Buledi, a union council of Tamboo Tehsil in Naseerabad, has contracted the polio virus.
A 13-month-old girl from Jhal Magsi has also been diagnosed with polio virus. Samples child were obtained on April 22 and 23.
The polio cases in Balochistan has seen a spike recently, as the number of polio cases in Balochistan has risen to 10 this year.