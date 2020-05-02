Three more die of coronavirus in Balochistan, death toll reaches 19

QUETTA: Balochistan records another 36 coronavirs cases in single day, while three more died of coronavirus, taking total number of cases to 1172, with death toll reaching 19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan gas confirmed 1172 are locally transmitted cases in province.

A 20 years old male positive patient belonging to Pishin, of Covid-19, died in Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta, who was on dialysis. Two other deaths has taken the death toll to 19.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases has reached to 1172, with addition of 36 new confirmed case yesterday. 87% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 970.

The Covid-19 positivity rate is 11.76%, as 78% of cases are male, the mean age of cases were 35 years.

Out of 1172 cases, 1019 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 882 from Quetta, 45 from Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 15 Chagai, 14 Mastung, 9 Killa Abdullah, 8 Sibi, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 6 Ziarat, 2 Panjgur, 2 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar and 2 Harnai.

At present, 183 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 15835 suspects, tests of 10045 people have been conducted, as 1172 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 8873 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 2123 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1091 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 174 in Taftan, 429 in Killa Abdullah, 274 in Pishin, 11 PCSIR Quetta, 28 in Lasbela, 19 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 21 in Ziarat, 19 in Khuzdar, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 12 in Sibi, 2 in Kachi and 1 in Gwadar.

