Three killed, 3 injured in separate incidents

QUETTA: At least three people were killed, and three others including a Levies man were injured in two different clashes on Thursday in Balochistan.

Levies officials confirmed the incident and said, it was occurred in Bakhao native area of district Barkhan, were two tribes Wagha and Dirkiyani were clashed over an old feud.

The both groups have used heavy weapons against each, said Tehsildar Rakhni, at least three people were killed in the clash, two of them were from Wagha and another from Diryani, he added.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Levies along-with rescuers rushed the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital, where the deceased were identified as Sheer Zaman, Sorat Khan and Hassan Khan.

Tehsildar Rakhni claimed that one of deceased Hassan Khan was a proclaimed offender and wanted to police in a murder cases, while the bodies were handed over to heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The Levies lodged the case and started further investigation, while so far no arrested was reported by Levies in this regard.

In another armed clash reported from Sub-Tehsil Nagg of Washuk district of Balochistan, were according to Levies, two groups were clashed over a land dispute.

In a result of armed clash, three people including a Levies man Ali Akbar were injured, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In Naseerabad, Police said two groups of Shar tribe were clashed over a land dispute in Goth Abdul Razzaq Shar within remits of police station Mir-Hassan.

Police further said, six people were critically injured in clash, the injured were shifted to civil hospital Dera Murad Jamali, while due to critical condition two of them were referred to Larkana Sindh for further treatment.

