The Unfortunate Air Crash

To literally call it breaking of hell on the heads was what people experienced on the very day when an ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) hit the ground in residential area of Modal Town Karachi. The Flight PK-8303 was carrying 99 persons out of whom only two could survive while majority, including the crewmembers, lost their lives. Soon after the incident a storm broke on the national mainstream media as well as social media. Everyone shared the grief of families who lost their loved ones within a blink of an eye and Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a transparent investigation into the air crash. Six days on, the investigation team says that it has found the voice record of the cockpit which would be presented before the Parliament on 22 June. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It is not for the first time that air accidents have taken place in Pakistan. There is a long timeline of the plane crashes which have resulted in the death of hundreds of people to date. What lessons as a nation has Pakistan learnt from such incidents is obvious. There are airlines in the world which are deemed to be safe and their risk factor is too low. However, given the number of accidents, the risk factor in Pakistani airlines seems to be on high. One of the reasons is that the past accidents never serve as an incentive for investigation into the causes with all honesty of purpose to make future flights secure. All one can see immediately after such incidents is a war of blame game and exchange of hot words among various stakeholders and interest groups. This type of approach towards the problems and their resolution also exists in other fields of life where shifting the blame to others suffices the purpose and things get to routine as ever.

Since the cockpit voice record is in hand, which can clearly fix the responsibility as to who was responsible and whose negligence led to such a disaster, it serve as the best lesson to avoid future mistakes. It is very easy to blame the dead who cannot rebut any accusation against themselves but as a layman everyone understands that operating the flights and air traffic control is not a solo job. A whole traffic control mechanism is at play which is at work to make the entire system operative.

Moreover, the government must have a plan for those who lost their loved ones in the incident as the ones who lost their lives are no more but the real test begins for the ones who mourn behind and have to face the vagaries of world for the rest of their lives. Many have even not got the remains of their loved ones. Compensation of a few lakhs may not be sufficient for families who lost their bread winners and government should make some arrangements of providing them employment so that they do not have to be dependent on anyone in the society. Finally, PIA should be restructured in a way that its risk factor is brought down to the international standards to make people gain confidence in air travel with safety.

