The So-called Intelligence Apparatus

Intelligence is a vast intra-brain high trait that acknowledges itself as one of the human's seminal qualities in ordinary to extra-ordinary person in the world. It highly ensures right decision making in right time and rejecting wrong ones in their time of arrival within the parameters of brain. Intelligence in the modern world is thought more as a human mental test than a gut to be either admired or put to a right direction to have positive results. It seems that the intelligence apparatus for measurement used by different persons, have no same resultant value; in Simple words, Intelligence definition seems varying based on someone's personal experience of it. Why is it so! Often it is when a school going child who is good in mathematics is called intelligent while another child good at drawing/painting is not called intelligent. A man who trains thousands and have a good sense of humor in visualizing positive thoughts is called intelligent while another man who is a mechanic; repairs cars the best ever way and has a unique way of doing his work is called no more than a simple repairer. It is highly indispensable to find out the right definition of intelligence for it has much to do with the bright future of those who are pulled hard due to not meeting someone's intelligence level that is thoroughly self-supposed.

Intelligence is defined as, “The capacity for logic, understanding, self-awareness, learning, emotional knowledge, reasoning, planning, creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving” (Wikipedia) While it can also be defined as the ability to get information and retain it as knowledge, to be able to apply it to your behavior with environment.

Intelligence has got different types too. According to Howard Gardner’s book “Frames of mind” written in 1983. There are almost seven types of intelligence: linguistic, musical, logical-mathematical, spatial, bodily-kinaesthetic, interpersonal and intrapersonal.

1.Linguistic intelligence is the ability to use language effectively, either in written or oral form. Musical Intelligence ability to perceive, identify, transform and express musical forms. 2. Logical-mathematical is the ability to use numbers effectively and analyze problems logically. 3. Spatial Intelligence is the ability to imagine drawings in two or three dimensions and to understand space. 4. Bodily-kinaesthetic is the ability to express ideas, handle tools or perform physical exercise with the body. 5. Interpersonal is the ability to interpret the mental state (Feelings, motivation) of others. 6. Intrapersonal is the ability to perform precise and true model of oneself.

After 12 years of writing his book, “the Frames of mind” Mr. Howard Gardner added 8 type of Intelligence; Naturalistic as the ability to identify, classify and manipulate elements in the environment.

Having known all the aforementioned types of intelligence, one has no right to consider a person intelligent and other not, over a single type of intelligence. This kind of practice is usually done at schools with children which is so cruel. Everyone in the world is equally intelligent and differently abled. No one can ever give judgement to someone who is just unable to do a single work just due to lack of practice or educational malpractice where one teacher stands in front of 30 students, each one having different brain yet the teacher teaches the same thing probably the same way which is horrific.

It is high to learn to accept different types of intelligence and not to call anyone not intelligent just because of not knowing mathematics. “Dear Bárbara, don’t worry about your difficulties in mathematics. I can assure you that mine are even greater”. This phrase, belonging to a letter sent to a girl, was written by someone representing the peak of human intelligence:Albert Einstein (source IBERDROLA). Real intelligence is actually seeing the intelligence of others and by accepting not by measuring it by the so-called intelligence apparatus.

The writer is a teacher and a motivational speaker from Balochistan

