Teen boy among two killed in separate incident in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least two people, including a teenage boy was killed and five others were injured in different mishaps across the province on Saturday.

In Zhob, police said a man was killed, while three others were injured when a motorcycle they were riding hit by a speedy car on main DI Khan Road near Torian area.

In another incident, 10-year-old boy Yar Khan resident of Killi Ibrahim Khail died due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm, the body was handed over to heirs after medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile, two motorcyclists were critically injured, when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor trolley near Khan Garh area of Dera Allahyar district Jaffarabad.

