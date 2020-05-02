TECNO Rumored to Initiate New Campaign – ‘#ExpectMoreSafe’

Corporate firms all around the world are facing drastic challenges due to the current pandemic crisis. Under the liability of corporate social responsibility, every company is taking initiatives of reaching out to the underprivileged and trying to sway the fear of Covid-19 by diffusing positivity. Following these footsteps, TECNO is also rumored to come up with a campaign #ExpectMoreSafe, to reinforce safety measures among the people.

The hashtag “Expect More Safe” if decoded, resonates with the idea of educating people with strict safety and precautionary measures amidst the widespread of Coronavirus. As per TECNO’s previous successful TikTok campaigns, this one seems to be focused on brands’ social responsibility to aware individuals of their hygiene and health. It is expected to be a philanthropic effort to convince people on saving themselves and their loved ones.

The campaign is aimed at educating the masses towards fighting back Covid-19 with an incentive of entertainment. It appears that people would be able to cherish something while maintaining self-isolation. #ExpectMoreSafe awareness campaign is probable to motivate people in terms of prioritizing their hygiene, observe social-distancing, continue with washing hands frequently, use a face mask, disinfect their surroundings and continue with all these basic safety measures to keep the deadly disease at bay. It is going to be a tuneful reminder for the people to keep themselves safe and clean.

Nowadays, TikTok is seemingly one of the most voguish platforms among millennials. It is used by a diverse age-group of people and a large ratio of en masse is dedicated to it. Thus, the agenda of TECNO’s awareness campaign through TikTok’s platform would reach a large audience and can be very bountiful for the brand. While in quarantine, social media websites are the only way for people to stay connected. However, TECNO with its lyrical campaign would create much hype giving the people a chance to break free from their mundane routines.

Before we come across some potential COVID-19 vaccine, it is paramount that we all contribute to society. However, TECNO with its thoughtful innovation would once again startle its rivals. The rumored campaign would prove to be a knowledgeable distraction for the audience and the brands’ most generous act proving its popularity in these difficult times.