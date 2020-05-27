Spread of Corona virus in Balochistan alarming: Abro

QUETTA: Director General of Health Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Saleem Abro has said that the spread of Corona virus in Balochistan is alarming. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the majority of the people put social distance aside and precautionary measures, the negative consequences of which will begin to emerge in the next one or two days, he said in a statement,” Dr. Saleem Abro said.

He said that corona virus is not being taken seriously by the people and the prevailing SOPs are being ignored imposed by the government.

“At present, the prevalence rate is around 30 to 35 per cent. If the people do not strictly follow the precautionary measures, the prevalence rate could go up to 79 per cent by October-November,” he said and asked the people to show responsibility.

“The health department has managed the situation so far using available resources. “If the people continue to ignore the precautionary measures, the spread of the epidemic will increase exponentially,” he said, adding that easing the lockdown was granted seeing public problems. However, the people are not showing responsibility.

He said that lack of seriousness at the public level will lead to more severe situations, adding that lack of implementation of SOPs could lead to extraordinary delays in the restoration of life.

“In view of the situation, the Balochistan Health Department has made recommendations to the provincial government,” Abro said.

