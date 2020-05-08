Spike in Polio Cases

The National Institute of Health has confirmed four more cases of polio in the country, taking the national toll to 47 from 42 a week ago. The majority of cases emerging are from Balochistan. A few days ago, a case was confirmed from Tehsil Usta Muhammad of District Jaffarabad and last day, out of total four cases, 3 were confirmed to have been from Balochistan. An eight-month-old girl belonging to Union Council Islamyar in Zhob, a four and half year-old girl and a 13-month old girl from Naseerabad and Jhal Magsi districts respectively fell victim to the virus that cripples children for the entire life. Pakistan remains one of the countries, among two others—Afghanistan and Nigeria, where the disease has become a chronic challenge. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Government of Pakistan has been fighting the disease tooth and nail since long but it seems no tangible results are achieved of the efforts made by the federal and provincial governments and other donor agencies in this regard. One of the reasons that has made this virus chronic and hard to fight in Pakistan is ignorance and prevalent credulity among the people. Poorly educated or merely literate, being able to read and write, makes a major bulk of what Pakistan calls its literate population which is around 60 percent. The ratio of even literacy—the ability of reading and writing a paragraph in any language—is even lowest in women who get fewer chances of education and discriminatory treatment when it comes to exposure to the chances of personal development in the society. Conservative, patriarchal and illiterate society are terms that appropriately fit to a society like ours.

Mothers have a role in protecting their children from any disease. But their source of information and subsequent decision-making with regard to a children’s life is dependent on an often illiterate and conservative husband. Hence, the play of two factors—dependence of women and extraordinary power of men with the family structure coupled with ignorance—ruins the lives of children. To bring a paradigm shift in the thinking pattern of women, the governments, both provincial and federal, have to spare major chunks for education so that the women are empowered enough to make decisions not only about their own lives but also about the lives of their children and family. The Government of Balochistan and its spokesperson(s) repeatedly flood media with the clichéd statement of education being the topmost priority of government. This has been a case at least since 2013 and onwards. But what actual changes has society seen as a result of this special priority of government? Has the literacy among women increased by major strides? Has thinking pattern of overall society changed? Has this province made more scholars than fanatics? The answer is a simple no. This is because the governments have a flawed strategy towards spending money. The priority of Government of Balochistan is only increasing the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff in education department which burns a major chunk of development budget. If a real change is desired, the government has to ensure a quality and updated knowledge, promotion of scientific knowledge and its understanding and making sure that every child gets quality education at his door step in the entire province. A structural change in the society through education is only panacea to defeat malaises like polio. If we fail to mend our ways, centuries on, nothing will change!

Like this: Like Loading...