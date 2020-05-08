Six FC soldiers, including major, martyred in IED blast near Pak-Iran border

QUETTA: Six security personnel, including an officer martyred and another wounded when their vehicle patrolling in Buleda area in a IED blast some 14 km of Pak-Iran border, on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirming the incident said that security forces conducted routine patrolling in Buleda area of Kech District, 14 kms from Pakistan – Iran Border to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous and extremely treacherous terrain of Mekran.

As the Frontier Corps South Balochistan, troops were moving back to their base after assigned patrolling duty, reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with remote controlled improvised Explosive Device (IED), resulting six personnel of FC including an officer Major embraced Shahadat and one solider injured.

According to reports, two labouers have also lost their lives in the landmine blast who were present on the site.

The martyred have identified as Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, resident of Hafizabad, Naik Jamshed, resident of Mianwali, Lance Naik Taimoor, resident of Taunsa Sharif,Lance Naik Khizer Hayat, resident of Attock, Sepoy Sajid, resident of Mardan and Sepoy Nadeem, resident of Taunsa Sharif.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area after the incident to trace out the elements involved in the terrorist attack.

