SIUT says surge of Covid-19 in dialysis, transplant patients ‘overwhelming’ its capacity

Recent data has shown a surge of Covid-19 infections in dialysis, transplant and cancer patients at Karachi’s Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), the health centre said in a statement.

“Due to the [virus’] spread in the community last week, 55 additional patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer have been admitted in SIUT, overwhelming our capacity,” it added.

“Unfortunately, these patients are immunosuppressed and therefore contact infections readily and frequently, and have to be protected vigorously.”

SIUT noted that the number of health facilities in Karachi capable of treating Covid-19 patients has now increased to 10. “This will help SIUT to concentrate on this select group of Covid patients on dialysis, post-transplant and cancer more effectively,” it said.