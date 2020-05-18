Sindh transport minister says provincial govt not consulted on resumption of trains

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah said that the Sindh government was not consulted before the announcement of partial resumption of train services across the country.

“We [Sindh government] were not taken into confidence,” Shah was quoted as saying.

Shah said that the provincial government was not against the resumption of train services provided that all SOPs were strictly adhered to.

However, he demanded that Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid must resign if SOPs aren’t followed.

“If the organisation is suffering from losses, will you [Sheikh Rashid] compensate those losses with people’s lives?” he concluded.