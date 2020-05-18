Sindh traders vow to open shops after negotiations failed with govt

KARACHI ; – Sindh traders have announced to open businesses after Sindh government refused to open big markets and shopping malls. However, Sindh government has allowed small businesses to reopen and directed them to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures.

According to details, traders and provincial ministers failed to reach consensus about reopening of malls and markets during a meeting held at Commissioner House Karachi.

Representatives of traders left the meeting after Sindh government refused accept their demands. The government said that the malls and markets will only be allowed to open when situation of coronavirus outbreak in the province improves.

On the other hand, traders have announced to open all business from today and said “We will fill jails if government makes arrests of traders”.

Traders urged government to increase business hours and open malls like Punjab. They also complained that it’s hard to do business in government’s specified timing as there are very few customers during those hours.

Businessmen further asked government to allow shops to open for six days a week and said that it is their right to do business till Chand Raat.

Sindh government has refused to allow resumption of public transport and opening of malls and big markets to control the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Sindh is the hardest hit province with over 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 250 deaths.