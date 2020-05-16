Sindh not to lift ban on public transport

KARACHI : Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah has ruled out the possibility of resumption of public transport in the province and said that as PM of the country, we respect Imran Khan views but Karachi and other cities of the province are seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and in this situation it would be absolutely a wrong decision to lift the ban.

In response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address, provincial minister Syed Awais Shah said that SOPs were violated by both traders and customers when the lockdown was relaxed earlier this week. He asked PM Imran if he wants Pakistan to turn into Italy or Wuhan with such steps.

He further criticized Imran Khan’s advice about resumption of public transport and said that PM should consult some experts for such suggestions and decisions on the matter of Covid-19. The PM himself has admitted that the SOPs are being ignored while the lockdown is relaxed, he added.

He urged PM Imran to coordinate with provinces for joint efforts and said “This is high time to save lives of the people not for politics.