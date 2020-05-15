Sindh govt rejects ‘unconstitutional’ NFC

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday rejected the recently-constituted 10th National Finance Commission (NFC), terming its formation unconstitutional.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his government’s reservations over the formation of the 10th NFC, aimed at announcing a new award for sharing of federal divisible resources between the Centre and provinces.

The Sindh chief minister stated that the appointment of certain members of the commission was in contravention of the constitution, adding that the prime minister’s adviser on finance and revenue could not head the commission. “Only the finance minister is authorised to lead the commission,” he stated.

Shah added that though it is the prerogative of the president to constitute the NFC, he has to appoint the provincial representatives after consulting the respective governors and chief ministers.

He also said that since the Centre would bear the expenses of the Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan areas, it should increase the financial share of these areas.

The NFC Award was notified on May 13. As there was a constitutional issue in presiding over the NFC meeting by the adviser on finance in the absence of the finance minister, the president, through a notification, allowed Hafeez Shaikh to preside over the commission’s functions.