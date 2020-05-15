Sindh govt followed guidelines laid down by WHO: Shazia Marri

Published on – May 15, 2020 – 8:21 pm
PPP MNA Shazia Marri has defended Sindh government’s decision to enforce a lockdown, saying that the provincial administration had followed guidelines laid down by the World Health Organisation and other international institutions.

She urged the government not to send “mixed messages” and put forward a clear policy.

Marri also directed the government’s attention towards the locust attacks which is threatening food security in the country at a time when the disease was spreading.