Sindh govt followed guidelines laid down by WHO: Shazia Marri

PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri has dispelled “myths” being spread about the novel coronavirus, saying that that false claims about the disease will lead people to take it non-seriously.

She said that myths that the novel coronavirus can be killed by drinking or gurgling warm water or that it only infects old people should be dispelled by spreading awareness.

“Please stop downplaying coronavirus […] Please take it very seriously,” she urged the parliamentarians and public. She also called upon lawmakers to focus on the health emergency that is being faced by the country.