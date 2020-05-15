Sindh govt followed guidelines laid down by WHO: Shazia Marri
Published on – May 15, 2020 – 8:21 pm
PPP MNA Shazia Marri has defended Sindh government’s decision to enforce a lockdown, saying that the provincial administration had followed guidelines laid down by the World Health Organisation and other international institutions.
She urged the government not to send “mixed messages” and put forward a clear policy.
Marri also directed the government’s attention towards the locust attacks which is threatening food security in the country at a time when the disease was spreading.
Stop downplaying coronavirus, says PPP’s Shazia Marri
PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri has dispelled “myths” being spread about the novel coronavirus, saying that that false claims about the disease will lead people to take it non-seriously.
She said that myths that the novel coronavirus can be killed by drinking or gurgling warm water or that it only infects old people should be dispelled by spreading awareness.
“Please stop downplaying coronavirus […] Please take it very seriously,” she urged the parliamentarians and public. She also called upon lawmakers to focus on the health emergency that is being faced by the country.
