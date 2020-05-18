Sindh Assembly session to be held on May 20
Published on – May 18, 2020 – 8:09 pm
Sindh Assembly session will be held on May 20. According to a notification issued legislators who are ill or above 60 have been asked not to attend the session.
The session will focus on the measures taken by the provincial government to tackle the coronavirus.
