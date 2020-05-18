Sindh Assembly session to be held on May 20

Sindh Assembly session will be held on May 20. According to a notification issued legislators who are ill or above 60 have been asked not to attend the session. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sindh Assembly session will be held on May 20. According to a notification issued legislators who are ill or above 60 have been asked not to attend the session.

The session will focus on the measures taken by the provincial government to tackle the coronavirus.

