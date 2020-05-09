Shahwani warns traders against violating SOPs

QUETTA: Spokesman of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani has said that smart lockdown has been enforced in Balochistan as traders have taken responsibility to implement SOPs, if they do not comply with SOPs, strict action will be taken. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“During one and a half month lockdown, 2700 shops were sealed and fined Rs 3.4 million for violating lockdown. 1.3 million Families in the province are unable to provide for themselves,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

He said that a lockdown was carried out in Balochistan for about a month and a half during which the shutters of shops were closed and traders continued to do business. At the insistence of traders, the government has gradually eased the lockdown.

“Doctors have suggested tightening the lockdown, but the business community has been affected by the lockdown. At present, 1.3 million families in Balochistan cannot support themselves,” Shahwani added.

He said that the provincial government has taken all the decisions related to the lockdown on the guide of the federal government, the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He hoped that the business community would implement social distancing and SOPs in the smart lockdown.

He said that all businesses in Balochistan are to be open from 3 am to 5 pm while tailors, hotels, medical shops and blood Banks to remain open 24 hours a day.

Liaquat Shahnwani said that during the last 40 days of lockdown, traders and people were not cooperating. 2700 shops were sealed against the lockdown violations and fines of Rs. 3.4 million were also imposed.

“Promises have been made to wear masks and necessary measures during smart lockdown. If the traders’ association keeps its promises, the markets will remain opened, after adopting necessary measures, it is hoped that the spread of Corona will be reduced, If the shopkeepers do not follow the SOP, shops will be closed and legal action will be taken against them,,” he said.

He said that ban on public transport will remain effective, as people need to ensure to social distancing, or else they will face legal action, in shape of apprehension.

