Shahid Lehri for precautions against COVID-19

QUETTA: Quetta District Polio Program Officer Shahid Lehri has said that the only solution to prevent corona virus is precaution and the people should ensure that the precautionary measures are taken while shopping in the markets on the occasion of Eid to help prevent the spread of corona virus.

He said this while talking to shopkeepers and citizens on the occasion of installation of Pena-flex in various shopping malls, shops and bazaars of Quetta city on the precautionary measures against corona virus.

Shahid Lehri said that the whole world is badly affected by corona virus. Millions of people have been affected in the world and thousands of people have been affected by this disease in Pakistan and especially in Balochistan.

He said that corona virus can be prevented only by taking precautionary measures. After the announcement of smart lockdown by the government, the rush of people for Eid shopping has increased in the markets, which has raised fears of the spread of Corona virus.

“The people and shopkeepers should take precautionary measures in the markets,” Lehri said and urged people to make sure to keep a distance of at least 3 feet in crowded places and make sure gloves and face masks also worn, to prevent corona virus.

Shahid Lehri said that the purpose of installing Pena-flakes is to prevent shopkeepers and people from corona virus, by educating them.

