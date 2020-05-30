Shahbaz Gill urges Shehbaz Sharif to not politicize coronavirus

ISLAMABAD : – Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world and urged Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to not politicize coronavirus and let the government handle the pandemic.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gil, while responding to statement of PML-N’s President, said that those who lied to go to London, think masses are fool. He added that Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘dear friend’ Modi imposed strict lockdown but still deaths from the virus are on rise in India.

It is to be noted here that today Pakistan registered its deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic with 78 new deaths within last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,395 and positive cases surged to 66,457.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 26,113 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 24,104 in Punjab, 9,067 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,087 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 445 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 439 in Punjab, 427 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 23 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.