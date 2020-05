QUETTA: Several Petrol pumps were sealed and owners were arrested while selling Petroleum Items on high rates in Chaman on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the assistant Commissioner Zakah Ullah Durani that the actual price of Petrol is 81 rupees Liter but the petrol pumps were selling it 85 to 90 rupees per liter.

Assistant Commissioner said that those Petrol pumps will sail petrol without decided price action will be against them people inform concert administration if they find any petrol pumps in illegal activity no compromise will be made in this regard.

