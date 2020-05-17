Secretary Health Balochistan visits Children Hospital Quetta

QUETTA: Dostain Khan Jamaldini Secretary Health Balochistan also visited Children Hospital Quetta on Sunday. Head of Corona Virus Cell Balochistan Dr. Naqibullah Niazi was also with him. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Medical Superintendent CHQ Dr. Sher Saatakzai gave a detailed briefing regarding preventive measures for corona and other issues and problems facing by the em0loyees of CHQ.

MS, CHQ said although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people and those with pre- existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

The virus that causes COVID-19 infects people of all ages. However, evidence to date suggests that two groups of people are at a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease. These are older people (that is people over 60 years old); and those with underlying medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer). The risk of severe disease gradually increases with age starting from around 40 years. It’s important that adults in this age range protect themselves and in turn protect others that may be more vulnerable.

WHO has issued advice for these two groups and for community support to ensure that they are protected from COVID-19 without being isolated, stigmatized, left in a position of increased vulnerability or unable to access basic provisions and social care.

Using available preliminary data, the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately 2 weeks and is 3-6 weeks for patients with severe or critical disease.

Dostain Khan Jamaldini Secretary Health Balochistan appreciated the efforts of the medical officers and staff of children hospital Quetta against Corona and also assured to solve the problems and demands of the employees of CHQ on priority.

