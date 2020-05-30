Secretary expresses satisfaction over recoveries of CIVID-19 patients   

QUETTA: Secretary Health Balochistan Dostain Jamaldini on Saturday expressed satisfaction over recoveries in large number of patients tested positive with novel Coronavirus adding health department earnestly working to ensure provision of quality healthcare to patients during COVID-19 pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views while briefing a meeting regarding health department’s measures to curb spread of Coronavirus in Balochistan added health department has procured health equipment worth of 200 million rupees while more health facilities being ensure with allocated funds of rupees 233 million.

“We have been testing 800 to 1200 samples on daily basis in Quetta while 44 tests being carried-out in Taftan, 44 in BMC Hospital and 100 in Sheikh Zahid Hospital while government has hired Micro-Biologists and Technicians on contract basis to enhance capabilities of provincial labs.” Secretary Health said claimed we have enough stock of VTM testing kits and PPE kits for next two months.

He further briefed the meeting that measures being lifted to ensure availability of oxygen in Fatima Jinnah and Sheikh Zahid Hospitals while health department has decided to collect blood plasma from patients being recovered from Coronavirus.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction over increasing number of recovered patients in Balochistan added we have 31 ventilators, 145 ICU beds and 405 HDU beds.

However provincial government has decided to reopen government offices with small number of staff in order to finalize preparations for provincial annual budget of 2020-21.

Government staff would help Secretaries in offices in order to conclude affairs of preparation of budget but visitors won’t be allowed to meet government officers in Civil Secretariat.

Health department has decided to launch special media campaign in order to spread awareness among masses regarding Coronavirus and safety precautions while CM Balochistan has directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to embark Malaria spray campaign across the province.

Meanwhile the Agriculture department has briefed the meeting regarding locusts swarm in Balochistan added 27 districts in Balochistan facing locusts invasion, “The insects in billions badly destroying agricultural fields in Rakshan and Makran Division while PDMA has provide spray and machineries worth of 100 million rupees to farmers against locusts swarm.” Secretary Agriculture said informed the meeting that all resources being utilized to prevent locusts from ruining farms and orchards.

He further said, we can’t launch areal spray without assistance of NDMA and Federal Government because the locusts will migrate toward Punjab and Sindh.

CM Balochistan has directed Finance department to release funds for Agriculture department in order to fully launch spray against locusts in Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...