School in Residence

A news story published in the columns of this newspapers shows a picture of Balochistan National Party's (BNP-M) chief opening a school at his residence for the children whose school has been closed as a precautionary measureto protect children from catching Covid-19. The news story also says that BNP-M chief has also won applause on social media for the step being taken. The intention of Sardar Akhtar Mengal may be good and we have no reason to question it but there are some valid questions that must be asked. The closure of all the schools in Balochistan comes not because of a war or a political turbulance but as a precautionary measure to protect children from catching the virus that could otherwise prove lethal not only for themselves but also for their parents, teacher, Sardar Akhtar Mengal himself and the entire vicinity. The teacher photographed in the so-called residence-turned-into-school is wearing no mask while the children are sitting so closely without maintaining social distances and even wearing masks. How can BNP chief with such a political wisdom and stature take such a step is beyond comprehension.

The positive side of the picture is that at least the elite class of this province feels the pain for the children and wants them to be educated. If so, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and his party members should launch a campaign of establishing quality schools in the province wherever possible to fill the void left unfilled by the Government of Balochistan to provide quality education with lodging and boarding facilities. This can be done by taking all the parties who claim to be nationalists, including the National Party, BNP-Awami, JWP, PkMAP, HDP and others. The political differences aside, the party heads can at least agree on this single point agenda to establish some quality educational institutions, keeping them above ethnic, political and sectarian biases, and having them run on collective contributions from all the parties who feel the pain for the future of children of Balochistan which happens to home the largest number of children out of school, the largest number of drop-outs owing to the pathetic quality of teaching on the part of teachers in the Government schools and economic constraints on the part of children and their parents.

It is with a heavy heart to confess that we have not seen any sardar, party head, or a middle class politician in the normal times to come up with such a novel idea of filling an iota of the large gap left unfilled in the field of education. Undoubtedly, what is for the Government to do, cannot be done by individuals, but individuals can at least contribute their part towards common good of the society. Now it is for the time to witness how Sardar Akhtar Mengal, his party men and other political parties in Balochistan exhibit the real activism on this front and step forward in establishing a school on the lines of Aligarh Schools established by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan who even didn’t shy asking charities for education personally.

