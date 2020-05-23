Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to decide about Eid: Noorul Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD ; – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take decision regarding sighting of Shawwal moon and Eid.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry is his friend but final decision about the moonsighting and eid will be taken by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Masses and government will celebrate Eid according to the committee’s decision, he added.

The minister further said that Shariah and religion trusts sighting of the moon and science and modern instruments can be used for this purpose.

On the other hand, Central The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today in Karachi to decide about the sighting of Moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1441 Hijri or otherwise.

Chairman of the Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman will chair the meeting.

The meetings of Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in their respective areas will also be held for collecting evidences in respect of sighting or otherwise of the Moon.

Earlier, federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that according to his ministry, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow (May 24) as the new moon has been born.

Addressing a press conference, Fawad Chaudhry said that religious festivals should be the cause of unity but meetings of Ruet-e-Hilal committee have always been a source of controversy. He said that all around the world, moon sighting is no longer a problem because of advancements in science.