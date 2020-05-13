Responsibility to unite nation lies with PM, says Raja Pervaiz Ashraf
Published on – May 13, 2020 – 8:29 pm
PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that his party’s chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the first leader who had “voluntarily” announced that he would extend support to the government in this time of crisis.
Addressing the parliament, he said that it was the prime minister’s responsibility to unite the nation at a time when it facing a challenge. But the premier did not even stay to listen to provincial chief executives.
PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has accused the government of misstating the amount of money allocated to the relief programme.
He said that the government keeps giving examples of European countries, that have allocated sizeable share of their GDP to deal with the health challenge. Even India, Ashraf said, had allocated 10 per cent of its GDP to handle the health crisis.
He demanded that the government presents the amount of GDP invested in dealing with the pandemic.
Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has expressed regret over the government’s “failure to step up to the challenge”.
The PPP leader said that New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was the only leader in the world who had taken timely steps to curb the spread of the virus and took the nation into confidence while formulating a strategy.
He also criticised the lack of acknowledgment afforded to the Sindh government for the measures it took to cope with the crisis. Instead, the federal government sent two ministers to abuse the Sindh government, Ashraf claimed.
