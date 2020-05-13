Responsibility to unite nation lies with PM, says Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that his party’s chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the first leader who had “voluntarily” announced that he would extend support to the government in this time of crisis.

Addressing the parliament, he said that it was the prime minister’s responsibility to unite the nation at a time when it facing a challenge. But the premier did not even stay to listen to provincial chief executives.