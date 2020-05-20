Requisition session of Balochistan Assembly held

QUETTA: The requisition session of the Balochistan Assembly held under preventive measures announced by the Speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Wednesday, which has attended by 26 members from treasury and opposition benches, including Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan as Speaker allowed 30 percent members to attend the session. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Speaker has adopted these measures after infecting of Corona by Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and opposition member Mir Younis Aziz Zehri. The test of Mr. Buledi rested negative on Wednesday. All members who attended the session were provided masks, sanitizers and gloves on their entry at the main building of the assembly.

The members were being tested for Corona Virus and digital machines have been installed at the entrance of the Assembly building to measure body temperatures. Machines would also help identify visitors who were not wearing masks. Sitting arrangements were also made by observing social distancing in the assembly Hall.

Private electronic and print media was not allowed to enter in the assembly for coverage except Pakistan Television.

Assembly session, which presided over by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, discussed agenda of the opposition that include government policy on Corona and ignoring of opposition and use of fund through no elected people in the constituencies of opposition MPAs.

Leader of Opposition Malik Sikandar Advocate, Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan Mir Zia Ahmed Langove, Sana Baloch, Mir Akhtar Hussain Langove, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Abdul Wahid Siddique, Nasarullah Zerey, Mir Akbar Mengal, Danesh Kumar Phaliani and Dr. Rubaba Buledi Spoke in the session.

