Reference against Shirani local govt officers filed

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against the officers of the Balochistan Local Government Department under the Anti Money Laundering Act and NAO here.

During the investigation into the case, it was revealed that the Local Government district Shirani’s officers including Saifullah Qaisrani, Assistant Director, Khawaja Khan, Assistant Engineer and Ashraf Khan, Senior Clerk by using the banking channel received kickback money from the contractors executing government uplift scheme in district Shirani.

The banking transaction was made in the personal salaried account of Senior Clerk Ashraf Khan instead of government account after the completion of the government uplift schemes.

After accumulating the concrete evidences, NAB Balochistan has filed a reference in the accountability Court Quetta against all three local government officers under the National Accountability Ordinance and Money Laundering Act.

Director General NAB Balochistan Farmanullah Khan has vowed to take the corrupt elements using banking channels for corruption to task.

“NAB is striving hard to end corruption from the society through its holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement,” he maintained.

