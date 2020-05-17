Railways to take decision on resuming operation on May 19: Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday has said that he is subordinate of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, not provinces.

Addressing a press conference, the minister stated that the train operation will be resumed after opening of Karachi track. Railways don’t belong to Punjab only but entire Pakistan, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that decision regarding resuming rail services will be taken till Tuesday (May 19). Payments will be refunded in case we won’t get permission to restart train operation, he assured.

The minister said that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be fully practiced for the train operation. Railways authorities are fully prepared to operate the trains., he stated.