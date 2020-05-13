Quetta: Church under siege

Christian community, practice religion at BMMC church Quetta under a mere situation. A Church that once came under attack on December 17,2017 has been in flame of consecutive siege for previously 6 months. Religious practices are merely stricken and the [Christian Deist] in-tension to look after the matter. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A group of people from the same Christian(Protestant) community Have claimed the church territory under their control because their fore-fathers had been making services at the church year’s back they now demand shares in the Deist treasury, Father Simon said, who heads the Christian religious sermons at Bethel Memorial Methodist Church Quetta and was injured in church attack. “It’s a locally administered protestant church, not yet affiliated to any administering body of Christian religious patron. The Deist committee has offered 4-lacs to the occupied group but they uttered for more excess into the amount.”

The case was initially filed at the fall of 2016 in Quetta’s session court that ran with many delays and at the end the court gave a verdict in Deist favor. “I have been serving BMMC Church for last 15 years, and We have a procedure of paying the retired pops from Deist treasury, they are cut-off quarter of their salary amount when serving at the church and the pay is cumulatively paid after they get retired. The group demand more than the Deist could afford. It’s a big tussle I have ever experienced in my services. The occupied group seems to be making outer influence at the court petitions, and they have filed the case in district court for reconsideration.” Simon told.

After the case filing by church Deist, The occupied group was prosecuted by district court Quetta that penned a verdict of punishing them with 5 days remand into police custody. But when they released from jail, the group even accelerated threats in making more disturbance.

“Some groups from Punjab have arrived pushing the occupied group to claim church in their hold though this church has meant no links with Christian board Punjab, We run it on our own,” said Simon.

District court has also framed a decision in Deist favor, He is advocating the Deist narrative since case compilation and the group has now knocked the High-court doors, Said Barrister Raiz. ” The opposite group is trying to influence court’s procedure to bring delays and the other way they demand for a big amount to be paid by the Deist. It’s Christian community inner-matter the occupied group also belong to the same religion, I hope We own this case too as those in the lower courts.”

A total such cases figures around 55 laying in different courts which have brought religious mismatches in-side Christian community.

Previously, the BMMC Quetta church came under attack on Dec, 17, 2017 when two armed men and suicide-bomber entered the church and busted an explosion that caused 9 dead and dozens wounded. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State, meaning religious discrimination and hatred.

The worshiping areas of minorities as like Mandir and Church are escorted highly in-shades of National Action Plan to prevent further breaches and brutal terror attacks, Said Kumar, provincial advisor for minorities. “The half part of church was damaged and collapsed, Government began to renovate the building constructing it as it was.”

Another demise recorded 127 deaths and around 250 wounded when central Peshawar “All Saints Church” was targeted by “Jand-U-llah” terrorist group. After-words Christian society staged sit-in and demanded their protection and safe environment whilst practicing religion

The Peshawar church massacre left a massive post-traumatic stress and shook the country. The Government then planned to design a National Action Plan to protect worshiping places. It took the Government to regulate Madaras and make a surveillance of it’s SOPs and within that several military operations as Combing and Zarb-E-Azab were carried-out in the country to counter terror attacks and look after their hide-outs.

Article 20 of the constitution of Pakistan 1973 guarantees safe practices of minorities and respect for of their respective religion. Christian is several times targeted of religious discrimination and hatred, many times attacked and threatened, Said human rights activist advocate Jalila Haider. “There shall be equal treatment by the state, and it shall understand the necessities of its minorities and their safety. The BMMC church matter is though Christian community inner matter but the Government is constitutionally bonded to bring peaceful solution into the matter.”

The state constitution has always talked for the religious and civic rights of Hindus and Christians. Many families had shifted to India because of the unfair and unsafe environment, Said Nas-U-llah zayri MPA Balochistan assembly. “They are shielded with shares in Government, civil services and all state institutions. The administration should consider minority’s religious and civic needs as constitution of Pakistan guarantees.”

Minorities genuine issues shall be addressed on the floor of legislative assembly which should guarantee the safe environment shall be insured. So that, they could feel it their own country and home-land, said Zayri.

Government is tending to serve equal rights given to minorities. We have legislated bills making minorities stakes and shares in institutions, Said Danish Kumar, advisory on minorities affairs Baluchistan. “As for the BMMC church issue We can only urge the community to sit and make a peaceful solution to the matter. Government is attentive at assuring the religious and civic rights of minorities. August eleven is celebrated as “Minorities” day, where a Muslim majority community joins us in our celebration and we share meal together.”

This time we have stepped-forward and institutionalized minorities affairs that is led by secretary and sub-ordinate officials, which was having a minor set-up earlier monitored by section officer, Said Kumar. “The newly created departmental operating for minorities will look after the eventual eves of Hindus and Christians and plans to make a fiscal support when their eves of celebration arrive. It will also consider their necessities and will understand the grievances they have and will find a remedy.”

