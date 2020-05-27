QUETTA: Around 22 thousand tests for Pandemic Corona have been conducted in Balochistan since the outbreak of Epidemic Corona. Out of 22 thousands, 3536 are positive, while 41 deaths have confirmed by Pandemic disease of COVID – 19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Spokesman of Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani while talking to the media persons confirmed that 3536 persons have confirmed Corona positive. With 41 numbers of deaths, more than 1100 people have also recovered from the epidemic corona.

“Death ration by Novel Corona Virus in Balochistan has decreased to one per cent. 44 per cent Youth of the province are affected by pandemic disease. Ration among ladies is 21 percent” Liaquat Shahwani spokesman of government of Balochistan said.

Replying to a question regarding preventive measures taken by provincial government of Balochistan against pandemic corona, spokesman of Government Balochistan said, 71 isolation centers have established by government in the province. Present elected government under the leadership of Jam Kamal Alyani CM Balochistan has been utilizing all available resources to bring progressive changes in the health sector.

On another question Liaquat Shahwani spokesman of Balochistan government said, 2200 affected persons by Pandemic Corona are isolated inside houses. One another laboratory is also going to be established at Shaikh Khalifa bin Zaid hospital Quetta.

“Personal Protection Equipments PPEs, Face Masks, protection gloves and other required equipment are also available in bulk, even government of Balochistan also successfully ensured food availability during the challenging time and wee hours” Liaquat Shahwani spokesman of government of Balochistan said.

Talking about Corona situation in the province, he said, provincial government is going to organize and implement a comprehensive policy for Corona. It is also observed that people have been continuously neglecting and avoiding SOPs designed against corona. ‘It has decided that now and onward we will have to live with the Corona , according to the experts Corona Virus is now changing its form and chemistry. The best possible option to fight successively with Corona is to follow SOPs.

